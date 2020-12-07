Cartoon Filter On Snapchat: How To Get The New Cartoon Face Filter On Your Phone?

Snapchat is one of the most popular social networking platforms which is used by millions around the world, though less popular now than it was 3-4 years back. Still, the social media app has seen significant growth over the years and it remains a popular choice among teens. This is because the developers constantly bring new functionalities and features to the app to keep things fun and exciting for its audience. However, one of the biggest highlights of the app is its innovative and unique filters that continue to be added to from time to time. Now, the company has launched a new Cartoon filter which is available for all users.

What is the new Cartoon filter on Snapchat?

The Cartoon face filter on Snapchat allows users to see what they would actually look like if they were a cartoon character. It is quite similar to the Anime filter which was introduced some time ago, however, the latest filter manages to catch far more details, thereby rendering a more realistic look. The filter adapts to the user’s face and turns them into an anime character with the help of machine learning. Snapchat has stated that the new filter can be used by Snapchatters to turn themselves into a unique cartoon character in real-time. It also added the filter is available for most users globally on their Carousel.

How to get the Cartoon filter on Snapchat?

The Cartoon face filter is one of the most popular Snapchat filters right now. Here's how you can get the new Disney filter yourself:

Step 1: Launch Snapchat on your smartphone.

Step 2: From the camera screen, you need to enter the Lens Carousel. You can do this by tapping on the smiley face which appears on the right side of the camera button.

The Cartoon Lens should be available in the Lens Carousel.

Step 3: If the filter is missing from the carousel, you simply need to click on the 'Explore' icon and manually search for the new Cartoon filter by entering ‘Cartoon’ in the search bar.

Step 4: Select the filter to use it for new photo/video snaps. You can also use the filter with pictures on your camera roll.

Image credits: Snapchat