India Surpasses US To Become Snapchat's Top Market For New Users With 32% Downloads In Oct

India has become Snapchat's top market in terms of new users, surpassing United States daily download numbers. According to Apptopia, India on October 28 became Snapchat's epicenter for most single-day downloads in any country with 4.3 lakh new users downloading the app. Experts say that the growth of Snapchat in the Indian market is partly driven because of the ban imposed on TikTok by the Indian government.

Apptopia reported that India alone gave the lion's share to Snapchat when it came to new app downloads in the month of October. India accounted for nearly 32 percent of all global Spanchat downloads last month, followed by the United States netting 18 percent of the total share. Mexico, Indonesia, and Russia grabbed the third, fourth, and fifth positions respectively. India had also topped the list in July, accounting for 20 percent of the total downloads.

Latest features

Snapchat's incredible growth can also be credited to its timely release of updates, which it brings according to user feedback and also tries to add new features to increase engagement on the application. The app has gone through a whole lot of changes since its launch and looks completely different from how it came out. Updates have been made to the UI, bugs have been fixed and new features have been introduced.

Snapchat latest update brings a new feature that will be enjoyed by content creators and influencers. The new update allows the user to display their subscriber count on Snapchat. Now, other users can see the number of subscribers their favorite content creators and influencers have. Snapchat has also had a major update with music. Users of Snapchat can now send snaps with songs from the catalog provided by the application.

