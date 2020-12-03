What Is A Public Profile On Snapchat? How To Get A Public Profile On Snapchat?

Snapchat is one of the most popular social networking services to garner a massive follower base from around the world. The platform has come a long way since its release in 2011, and it continues to thrill fans by constantly adding new features. The social media app recently added a new feature allowing users to add music to their photos and videos. However, that is not the only change available with the new update. Snapchat is also allowing users to switch their standard profile to Public.

What is a Public Profile on Snapchat?

On Snapchat, a Public Profile is one which allows users to showcase their talent and share photos, videos, or any other content with a larger audience on the platform. If you have a Public Profile on Snapchat, you will also be able to connect with your fans and be discovered in the app. These profiles were already available on the platform, however, they were restricted to celebrities and content creators.

How to get a public profile on Snapchat?

There isn't a certain trick or setting you can configure to switch to a Public Profile on Snapchat. The company had rolled out the feature to only selected users as of now, however, it will be rolled out to more users over time. It will enable users to make various changes to their profiles such as adding a bio, profile photo, email address, URL and other information that will be displayed to the fans.

There will also be a Highlights tab available with the Public Profile which users can use to highlight their photos and videos. In addition, there will also be a new Lenses tab which will showcase the content shared using Lens Studio. If you are looking to get a Public Creator profile, it is suggested that you start using Lens Studio to create Lenses. You can also try to be more creative with your content to catch Snapchat's attention. Once you have a Creator profile on Snapchat, you will also have the ability to allow other users on the platform manage your Public Profile by assigning special roles.

Image credits: Unsplash | thoughtcatalog