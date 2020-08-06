CashApp Treat Scam: Site Directs Users To A Suspicious YouTube Channel

There are many online payments app emerging these days including Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Paytm, CashApp and more. While the famous Google Pay was launched in August 2018, the online payment service application, CashApp hit the market 6 months before GPay in 2018. CashApp currently has 7 million active users who use this application for transferring money and paying monthly bills. As the users of this mobile app keep growing daily, many new people keep downloading the application. This Square Inc-developed application also allows investing in the stock market and Bitcoins effectively in a few simple steps. However, recently, it has been noted that the CashApp Treat is a scam. This is why many people want to know what the CashApp Treat scam is and what it does.

Also Read | Three PUBG Mobile players kill an innocent man with wooden logs: Reports

What is the CashApp Treat scam?

As per several reports, the CashApp Treat or CashAppTreat.com allegedly sends a user to a YouTube channel. The of the YouTube channel's name is said to be Cash App Guy and through this channel, the CashApp Treat tries to force and trick a user into subscribing to the channel. However, reports reveal that the Cash App Guy YouTube channel does not have any videos or content and yet simply demands people to subscribe to the channel in order to earn treats.

Image ~ YouTube Screengrab

Also Read | 200+ Roblox Usernames: A list of Cool, Aesthetic, Cute & more usernames

One must know that subscribing to such channels only supports these ideologies. No one should be forced to subscribe to a channel on YouTube as the viewer must have complete freedom to watch the content they want and the decide whether they want to subscribe or not. Another report revealed that the CashAppTreat.com was launched on July 29, 2020. The report also states that scam sites are mostly new as they are created to trick the users. It is being said that the CashApp Treat site does not have a mail server which seems fishy and indicates a bad sign.

Also Read | Google Pixel 4a pre-order to start soon in US: Know specs, price & more

If you have come across the CashApp Treat website, make sure you are well aware of the situation mentioned above. You can also connect to CashApp support if you find any suspicious activity due to the website. However, as of writing this article, this is all we have come across.

Also Read | Avowed release date, trailer, expected price and more; Know details