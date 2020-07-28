Avowed Release Date, Trailer, Expected Price And More; Know Details

Obsidian Games, the creator behind many classics like New Vegas and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, have announced their upcoming RPG game release with Xbox Series X. The new game is named as Avowed and the trailer has undoubtedly blown every fan's mind. Players who are eagerly waiting for the game to be released are expecting Avowed to have many glimpses of Obsidian's worldbuilding and unique RPGs. The upcoming new venture of this game development organisation is expected to have decent graphics and a great story embracing fantasy realms to bring us castles, magic, and the undead. Many fans have been wondering about Avowed release date, price, and more. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need.

Avowed release date (expected)

As of now, no release date has been announced by Obsidian Games but many speculations have revealed that the game developer might soon declare the date. However, as per many reports, Avowed has a planned release date of late 2022 to early 2023. However, it is still not officially mentioned by any reliable sources.

Also Read | New Valorant Update Provide Glimpses Of Sakura Skins And More; Take A Look

Avowed price (expected)

Avowed release date and price are still a mystery and fans only know that the game will be available for Xbox gaming community. However, according to several reports, Avowed by Obsidian Games might be priced at £60. Nonetheless, it will also be available for free for the users who have the Xbox Game Pass. The Xbox Game Pass costs INR 999 i.e. 14.99 USD or £7, as of writing this article.

Also Read | Nintendo Gigaleak reveals source codes of major games like Mario 64, Star Fox 2 & more

Where can you play the upcoming Avowed RPG game?

Avowed is going to be a heart-throbbing first-person RPG game as per Obsidian Games' reputation. While fans are already expecting a lot from the game, they want to know where they can play this game. Avowed is the part of Xbox Box Games future launches and it will be available for all the Xbox players on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass platforms. Players would also be able to play Avowed on PC using the latter.

Also Read | Halo Infinite looks bad? Know why did it happen & how did netizens react

Obsidian Games' Avowed Trailer for Xbox Series X

Also Read | Why are all the whirlpools disabled in Fortnite? When will they return?