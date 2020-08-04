Three PUBG Mobile Players Kill An Innocent Man With Wooden Logs: Reports

Recent reports by LiveMint have revealed a shocking incident of a man who was allegedly killed by three PUBG players openly using a wooden log. This happened on Monday i.e. August 3, 2020.

In Badyal Qazian village of R S Pura tehsil in Jammu district, three men, Raj Kumar, Bikram Jeet, and Rohit Kumar were playing the popular survival game, PUBG Mobile. According to the officials, Daleep Raj asked the three PUBG players to stop making noises as he was getting disturbed by it during the multiplayer game. This created a ruckus between them and later the Daleep was allegedly attacked by the three with a log of wood and he died on the spot, the officials said. The three men have been arrested by the police, as per reports.

This is not the first time when such an incident of PUBG Mobile death has taken place. As per several reports since the app was launched, the parents of young adults are scared about their children's addiction towards PUBG Mobile. This is one of the reasons why #PUBGban was trending on Twitter a few days before.

Is PUBG banned in India?

The Home Ministry has not banned the PUBG Mobile online game in the country yet. As per the reports, the government is only banning the Chinese apps that are responsible for threatening India's cyberspace and users' privacy. However, PUBG Mobile has changed its privacy policy very recently to avoid a ban. The app will now store all the data inside India. The MHA is currently going through the list of more than 250 Chinese apps for the further ban on them.

Is PUBG Mobile Chinese?

PUBG Mobile is a game distributed in India by Tencent Games. Tencent Games is a Chinese game development company which is also responsible for providing games like Crossfire, League of Legends, and more. The answer to the question "Is PUBG Mobile Chinese?" is Yes but partly. The game has been created and managed by Bluehole which is a South Korean organisation and Tencent is responsible for marketing and distributing the game. However, the app still boasts of a strong Chinese link.

