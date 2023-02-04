ChatGPT Becomes Fastest Growing App With 100 Million Active Users In Just 2 Months

Chat GPT, a newly launched AI chatbot that was launched in November 2022, recorded a whopping 100 million monthly active users, making it the fastest-growing app in history. The statics of the AI chatbot’s success was revealed in a UBS study and the UBS analyst pegged its market to $1 trillion worth. ChatGPT which was launched two months ago has quickly garnered popularity. According to CBS news, the user base of the artificial intelligence-powered text tool is growing faster than the social media networking site TikTok.

According to CBS, the short video-sharing app, TikTok garnered such popularity in roughly nine months and Instagram achieved a similar user base in roughly two and a half years. "This is the fastest consumer application I have seen to hit 100 million monthly active users in my career covering this space," USB enquiries analyst, Lloyd Walmsley told CBS Money watch on Wednesday. "The ramp has been extraordinary," he added.

ChatGPT’s parent company is testing subscription-based options

Currently, the artificial intelligence-powered text tool is free to use, however, the AI Chatbot’s parent company is planning to test a $20 monthly subscription for accessing the pro version of the app, CBS reported. As per the reports, the pro version of the app will be called “ChatGPT Plus” and will facilitate the subscribed users with faster response and priority access to the site. However, the company made it clear that the free version of the tool will be still available to the public. “There are more than 1 billion knowledge workers, so given the potential for this to even have utility beyond knowledge workers, it's not crazy to think it could indeed be that large," Walmsley told CBS on Wednesday.