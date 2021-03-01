CoWin 2.0 Registration Online Explained: Learn How To Register, Get Link & More

The government had announced last Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals. The COVID-19 vaccine registration has been started online via the Co-Win app and website. It is called the second wave of Co-Win vaccination registration or the CoWin 2.0 registration online process. Many users are still trying to figure out how to register themselves to get the coronavirus vaccine. If you have been wondering about CoWin 2.0 registration online, registration link, download details, and more, then here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | CoWIN 2.0 App Version: What Is The New Addition In This Version?

CoWin 2.0 app download

The Government of India has launched an application called the Co-Win Vaccinator app for a smooth online process to make the vaccine available for everyone. Users can now start filling out the required details for the process of registration on the platform. The Co-Win app 2.0 can be downloaded for free on both iOS and Android platforms.

However, a recent Tweet by the Ministry of Health says that the "Registration and booking for an appointment for COVID19 Vaccination is to be done through CoWIN Portal: http://cowin.gov.in. There is NO CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only."

#LargestVaccineDrive



Registration and booking for appointment for #COVID19 Vaccination is to be done through #CoWIN Portal: https://t.co/4VNaXj35GR.



There is NO #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only. pic.twitter.com/ifAmoEG3P2 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 1, 2021

Also Read | NASA Solar Probe's Venus Flyby treats fans with glorious images of the planet

Details about CoWin 2.0 registration online

At first, go to the CoWin 2.0 registration link: www.cowin.gov.in.

Now, scroll down to ‘Find Your Nearest Vaccination Center’.

Then, click on the "Register Yourself" button.

Once the window opens, enter your mobile number and click on ‘Get OTP’.

Enter the OTP and follow the on-screen instructions to get yourself registered.'

Also Read | Google Maps Dark Mode is finally out: Know how to enable it on Android

An Indian citizen who is aged above 60 and those above the age of 45 years with associated comorbidities will now be able to self-register and choose the vaccination location from today, March 1. This simple process of registration needs to be finished through the latest version of the Co-Win Application. It is also said that the vaccination is now going to be provided free of cost at an approximate number of 10,000 government hospitals. But the private hospitals will have the vaccine doses and they will be chargeable. These charges are going to be determined by February 28, 2021. According to the latest news update, more than 20,000 private hospitals will have the ability to provide the facilities for COVID vaccination.

Also Read | AirPods 3 leaked image shows the first look at the Apple's upcoming TWS