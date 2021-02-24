AirPods 3 Leaked Image Shows The First Look At The Apple's Upcoming TWS

AirPods is one of the most popular products by Apple without a doubt. The recently launched AirPods Pro was introduced in the market with incredible features such as an interface that allows Siri to read out a text message as soon as a user receives them. However, as the AirPods Pro was out, many fans have started wondering about the upcoming AirPods 3. So, a lot of rumours and AirPods 3 leaks have emerged in recent times. The latest upcoming AirPods 3 leak reveals the look of Apple's AirPods 3. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India, release date and specs: Know details

AirPods 3 leak shows the first real-world look

Apple's AirPods 3 leak shows an image that claims to be the first look of Apple's next-generation AirPods. The image was first shared by 52audio in which we get a good look at both ‌AirPods‌ and the charging case. According to the site, The leaked image is said to be the third iteration of the wireless earbuds.

Image ~ 52Audio

Also Read | Does Gmail app share user data? App's Privacy labels on App Store reveals important details

When it comes to AirPods 3 rumours, the 52audio website has been quite active in the past. It shared many images claiming to be different parts of the third-generation ‌AirPods‌. In November 2020, the organisation shared an x-ray image alleging to be the new ‌AirPods‌. However, it was found out that the image claiming to be of AirPods 3 was fake.

Also Read | Snapchat Best Friends list glitch explained! How to add Friends in the SC BFFs list

According to a report by Bloomberg, the AirPods 3 may take design cues from the ‌AirPods Pro. Also, it is believed that it may also have a smaller stem and silicone ear tips. However, there is a catch, the next-generation AirPods may lack high-end features such as Active Noise Cancelation. The AirPods 3 may also include the pressure-relieving system just like AirPods Pro. Below is a list of all the features from AirPods Pro that the upcoming model may incur.

Active Noise Cancellation

Adaptive Equaliser

Vent system for pressure equalisation

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking1

Dual beam-forming microphones

Inward-facing microphone

Dual optical sensors

Speech-detecting accelerometer

Say “Hey Siri” to do things like playing a song, make a call or get directions

Sweat and Water Resistant

AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

Also Read | Why did Fortnite give 1000 free V bucks? Do you qualify for the Loot box settlement?