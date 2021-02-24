AirPods 3 Leaked Image Shows The First Look At The Apple's Upcoming TWS

Quick links:
AirPods is one of the most popular products by Apple without a doubt. The recently launched AirPods Pro was introduced in the market with incredible features such as an interface that allows Siri to read out a text message as soon as a user receives them. However, as the AirPods Pro was out, many fans have started wondering about the upcoming AirPods 3. So, a lot of rumours and AirPods 3 leaks have emerged in recent times. The latest upcoming AirPods 3 leak reveals the look of Apple's AirPods 3. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Apple's AirPods 3 leak shows an image that claims to be the first look of Apple's next-generation AirPods. The image was first shared by 52audio in which we get a good look at both AirPods and the charging case. According to the site, The leaked image is said to be the third iteration of the wireless earbuds.
When it comes to AirPods 3 rumours, the 52audio website has been quite active in the past. It shared many images claiming to be different parts of the third-generation AirPods. In November 2020, the organisation shared an x-ray image alleging to be the new AirPods. However, it was found out that the image claiming to be of AirPods 3 was fake.
According to a report by Bloomberg, the AirPods 3 may take design cues from the AirPods Pro. Also, it is believed that it may also have a smaller stem and silicone ear tips. However, there is a catch, the next-generation AirPods may lack high-end features such as Active Noise Cancelation. The AirPods 3 may also include the pressure-relieving system just like AirPods Pro. Below is a list of all the features from AirPods Pro that the upcoming model may incur.
