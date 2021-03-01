Custom Profile Picture For Netflix: Learn How To Set Up A Netflix Profile Picture

Netflix has become an important mode of entertainment, and people around the globe love using this medium. It has an extensive list of movies, shows, and more attractive content in several languages. As people are practising social distancing during this time of the pandemic, users have been watching all sorts of content in different genres. However, many users are currently wondering about a new Chrome Extension that allows users to keep a Custom Profile Picture for Netflix. If you are wondering how to make a Custom Netflix Profile Picture, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | What does Trial mean in Cold War Multiplayer? Details about Cold War free access week

How to make a Custom Netflix Profile Picture?

Many users have been waiting for this interesting extension for quite a long time. Now, users will be able to keep any image as their custom profile picture for Netflix. However, the process can be a bit longer despite being quite easy entirely. So, here is a step by step guide on how to make a custom Netflix Profile Picture -

Also Read | NASA Solar Probe's Venus Flyby treats fans with glorious images of the planet

Creating a Custom Profile Picture for Netflix

To make a Custom Profile Picture for Netflix, users will first have to visit this link over here.

Now, once you have opened the site, you will be able to see a "Add to Chrome" button on the right side of the screen.

Click on the "Add to Chrome" button, and it will open a pop-up asking for your permission to "Add Extension". Click on it.

Now, let the extension get installed in your Chrome, and as soon as it is installed you will be able to see it on the "Puzzle" icon on the right corner of the Google Chrome screen.

There you will find the Netflix Chrome Extension, just pin it on the screen.

Once pinned successfully, Right Click on it and it will ask you to choose the Profile name, and then select a Custom Profile Picture for Netflix

Left-click on the Profile Picture section to choose a picture from your device Gallery.

Choose a picture and click on "Select"

Now, click "Save" to save the changes

Then, go to your Netflix account and you will be able to see that your Custome Profile Picture for Netflix has been added.

Also Read | Genshin Impact treats fans with Hu Tao trailer, "Scared Yet?"

Also Read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Feb 26 To March 2: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?