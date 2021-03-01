Custom Profile Picture For Netflix: Learn How To Set Up A Netflix Profile Picture

Quick links:
Netflix has become an important mode of entertainment, and people around the globe love using this medium. It has an extensive list of movies, shows, and more attractive content in several languages. As people are practising social distancing during this time of the pandemic, users have been watching all sorts of content in different genres. However, many users are currently wondering about a new Chrome Extension that allows users to keep a Custom Profile Picture for Netflix. If you are wondering how to make a Custom Netflix Profile Picture, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Also Read | What does Trial mean in Cold War Multiplayer? Details about Cold War free access week
Many users have been waiting for this interesting extension for quite a long time. Now, users will be able to keep any image as their custom profile picture for Netflix. However, the process can be a bit longer despite being quite easy entirely. So, here is a step by step guide on how to make a custom Netflix Profile Picture -
Also Read | NASA Solar Probe's Venus Flyby treats fans with glorious images of the planet
Creating a Custom Profile Picture for Netflix
Also Read | Genshin Impact treats fans with Hu Tao trailer, "Scared Yet?"
Also Read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Feb 26 To March 2: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?