Genshin Impact Treats Fans With Hu Tao Trailer, "Scared Yet?"

Genshin Impact is the go-to game for most players right now. This free to play game has produced gigantic measures of publicity. Genshin Impact has made a rich and profound universe of Tevyat which is loaded up with content for major parts in each nook and corner. The game has puzzles, journeys, bosses, and much more for the players to remain occupied in. Genshin Impact additionally supports multiplayer, so players can crew and take on some Elite bosses. However, recently miHoYo (the game's developer company) released the first glimpse at an upcoming character in Genshin Impact called Hu Tao. So, many players are wanting to know about

Genshin Impact Hu Tao first look released by miHoYo

The Genshin Impact developer, miHoYo has officially announced the Hu Tao banner for the new five-star character coming to the game. The organisation shared a Genshin Impact trailer featuring Hu Tao and how she will be as a character in the game. The Hu Tao trailer is not just the first glimpse of her presence but it also reveals interesting details about her.

In the trailer, we see that Hu Tao has a supernatural connection due to her ghostly companion. The animated video highlights this connection with the peculiar choice of words as she speaks about spirits, butterflies, and Zhongli. The miHoYo also shared the official art of Hu Tao on Twitter, however, it did not reveal major details for now. But, Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks suggest that she will be a five-star Pyro unit. It also seems like the upcoming Staff of Homa and Lithic Spear polearms will appear in a weapon banner around the same time as her. The current Keqing banner will end on March 2, 2021.

Hu Tao ‧ 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor



Liyue Harbor's "Versemonger of the Darkest Alleys"



She walks the line between life and death, shouldering responsibilities unknown to most mortals.



Be careful around Hu Tao, lest she leads you by the nose!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/rN8LpjybGd — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 27, 2021

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play role-playing game available on PC, PS4, and mobile devices. However, through the backward compatibility, players can enjoy the game PS5 as well, but right now this is the only way to play the game on PS5. Developer miHoYo has already confirmed the game is coming to PS5, and Nintendo Switch, but right now there's been no word of when these versions will release.

