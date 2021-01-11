Did Snapchat Stop Updating Snap Scores? Here's More About This Multimedia Messaging App

Snapchat has become one of the most popular social media platforms currently. The app is currently getting a lot of attention since its users have been facing issues related to their Snap score. Snap Score is basically the number of snaps a user has sent and received. To help out the Snapchat users facing problems with their Snap scores, we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more.

Did Snapchat stop updating snap scores?

Snapchat users have recently been talking about their Snap scores not being updated on time. They have also been asking a lot of questions like did Snapchat stop updating snap scores and how do snap scores work for Snapchat users? The answer to these question can be found by looking at any updated announced by the makers of the app on their social media profiles. But if you still have not been able to figure out did Snapchat stop updating snap scores and how do snap scores work for Snapchat users, don’t worry. We have got you covered with our complete guide about Snap scores. Read more to know more about Snapchat.

The users have been complaining about the Snap Scores not being updated on time. If the users think that these Snap Scores get updated instantly, then they are not correct. These scores usually take a week to get updated. Some can see immediate changes to their scores but not all users are able to get this benefit.

To solve this, the users can uninstall the app and download it again. Or they can keep a manual count of the number of Snaps sent and wait for the app to update it. Apart from this, Snapchat’s Twitter handle has also posted a Tweet that says,” We're aware some Snapchatters are having trouble sending Chats and Snaps. We are looking into it and working on a fix!”

We're aware some Snapchatters are having trouble sending Chats and Snaps. We are looking into it and working on a fix! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) August 27, 2020

More about Snapchat

Snapchat is a popular multimedia messaging app that has been developed by Snap Inc., which was originally known as Snapchat Inc. The key feature that attracts the users is that pictures and messages are usually only available for a short time before they become inaccessible to their recipients. It was launched on July 8, 2011, and has managed to bring in around 229 million daily active users. This stat was recorded on March 2020 and it is also estimated that 4 billion Snaps are sent each day. Former students at Standford University, Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy, and Reggie Brown managed to first create this application.

