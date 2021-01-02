What Is Snapchat And How To Get Verified On Snapchat: Here's A Detailed Overview

Snapchat is a popular social media platform among youngsters. Here’s all the information you need to know about what is snapchat verification, what are the benefits of getting verified on snapchat, how to get verified on snapchat and more. You can expect a thorough article regarding snapchat verification. When you do verify your account, there will be a snapchat update shown next to your name.

Snapchat verified accounts are known as official stories. Since 2015, Snapchat has been offering this feature. In this post, we are going to be learning all about how to get verified on snapchat, what is snapchat verification, and snapchat benefits.

Also read: What Does The Fire Emoji Mean On Snapchat? How To Get The Fire Emoji?

Understanding about Snapchat verification is rather a straightforward task. You need to get a sufficient amount of traffic to your account before going for verification. When you are verified, you’ll have a special emoji next to your account name.

Also read: How To Change Your Streak Emoji On snapchat? A Comprehensive Step-By-Step Guide.

No doubt that verified accounts will get more attention in any social media platform, and snapchat is no exception. Having said that, whether you are a business trying to promote your brand on snapchat, or you are an individual wanting to be a popular figure in the environment, obtaining snapchat verification status to your account must be right up your alley. The verified status acts as a powerful force in terms of marketing your brand. People think about your business very highly when your snapchat profile is in the verified category.

Also read: What Does The Sunglasses Emoji Mean On snapchat? A Complete Guide To Snapchat Emoji.

How to get verified on Snapchat?

Unfortunately, getting verified on Snapchat isn’t a straightforward process. In fact, there isn’t a submission form that you can submit with all the details to get verified. This happens automatically, and it isn’t a traditional way.

Sometimes, Snapchat takes a long time to recognize and verify your account. in the following list, we'll have a closer look at how we can speed up this process. Here we go!

You have to build your brand or company by engaging with your audience.

The minimum threshold to reach snapchat verification pool is to get 50000 views on your stories and try to achieve that before expecting a snapchat update to your account.

Get snapchat verified badges. Submit a support ticket to Snapchat with the necessary details and ask them to verify your account.

Fake accounts are unavoidable online, so a Snapchat verification proves that you are the actual account holder.

Also read: How To Get A Streak Back On Snapchat? A Step-By-Step Guide To Restoring The Streak.

We hope that we are able to give you a clear idea of how to get verified on Snapchat. You have learned about the importance of getting verified on Snapchat, what it can do to your brand, and much more. You will have a clear idea from here on!