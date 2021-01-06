Why Does Snapchat Keep Logging Me Out: A Clear Explanation With Steps To Fix The Problems

When you log in to Snapchat and activate the 'remember me' functionality, it should directly redirect you to your account every time you go to the Snapchat login page. But when you open the Snapchat app and immediately find out that you have to sign in again to access your account can be a frustrating experience. So in this post, we are going to answer a common question: why does Snapchat keep logging me out?

By default, whenever you sign in to the Snapchat app, it must keep you signed in until you take manual action and sign out of your account. But if Snapchat keeps logging you out automatically without any intimation, that’s a sign that something isn’t right. Even if this is the case, you don’t have to worry too much as these small glitches can be fixed once you find the reason for such behaviour.

We’ll go through some common causes and solutions on your Snapchat logging out automatically. This will aid you to solve the problem if it resurfaces again in the future. Having said that, let’s have a look at the issues.

Why does Snapchat keep logging me out?

There are actually two main reasons why this problem keeps reappearing in Snapchat. They may be common, but a regular user won’t have any idea why it is continuing. Also, this issue is particularly prevalent in iOS devices. In the coming paragraphs, we’ll give you a step by step walkthrough of the common automatic Snapchat logging out problems and solutions to fix them.

Snapchat update and background refresh

Sometimes, Snapchat will log you out because of its background app refresh functionality. This happens when it receives an important update. The app will ask you to login again and thereafter, everything will be normal. But if this glitch repeats, it may happen due to the forced background app functionality where the system initiates this behaviour whenever you close your Snapchat app. To fix this.

Open Settings in the app menu.

Enter general in the settings menu.

Tap the background app refresh icon.

If it’s turned on, it’ll turn off automatically.

Third-party apps

If you use third-party apps along with your Snapchat app, they may be a reason for Snapchat logging you out automatically. If you download a third app for Snapchat, it’ll ask you to allow accessing some of your Snapchat account features. Some of these apps can be a threat to your privacy.

If Snapchat feels like those apps are a threat to your privacy, it will automatically log out of your account to keep it safe. This is a common occurrence, especially in an iOS device. To fix this, uninstall any apps that ask your permission in accessing some of your Snapchat account features.

We hope that we are able to answer your question clearly. If the problem persists, contact Snapchat’s support team. They may be able to help you.