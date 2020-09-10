Diffbot's AI System Will Read The Entire Internet Non-stop Like A Human; Details Inside

AIs have been one of the most desirable projects of humankind. Several researchers have embarked on quests to create an intelligent system that could assist humans to do several day-to-day tasks. Some of the popular examples of an AI include Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri and more. However, according to a report by News Lead, Diffbot, a developer of machine learning and computer vision algorithms and public APIs, is planning to take a distinct strategy in developing an Artificial Intelligence technology.

As per the reports, Diffbot is going to make the AI system intelligent enough to have knowledge about distinct information in a broader prospect. This smart AI will be capable of reading each web page on the complete public internet, in multiple languages. For this to happen, the developer organisation is going to divide the process into three factoids that relate one factor to a different topic, verb, object.

Also Read | Android 11 Bubbles not working: Learn how to use Bubbles & how to fix any issues

Just like Google, this AI will collect information in various information sets. For example, if you search "what is an AI?" on Google Search, it will provide you appropriate results along with several other related questions like "what are the examples of AI?" "What are the three types of AI?" and more. Similarly. Diffbot's prospective AI will also incur data using such an interconnected community of information popularly known as Information Graph.

Also Read | Android 11 features revised Screenshot process; How to take screenshot in Android 11?

What are Information Graphs?

Information Graph is not a newly used term, rather it has been existing from quite a long time. However, the only change during this internet era is that the Information Graph is slowly turning from humanmade to technological creations. However, the basic idea of these graphs is that they contain an interconnected community of information which means related information. For example, if you are building an Information graph of a celebrity, it covers their bio, achievements, family and more, then the graph leads to further related information such as bio about the celeb's mother, wife and so on. Google uses Information Graph to present its users with the most searched contents or widely known as Keywords.

Also Read | How to download Android 11? Learn in simple steps here; Know details

Diffbot's AI system will change the approach of all the artificial systems

As per the report, the AI system constructed by Diffbot is going to gather information just like a human being. With its superfast speed, this artificial system will browse the internet by dividing it into 20 different categories such as video, picture, article, occasion, dialogue thread and more. It will be smart enough to know almost all languages so that it can help users get fast information in their native or preferred language. Apart from this, the reports also reveal that the AI will not only gather information but it might also update the outdated ones with the latest information.

Image ~ Blog.Diffbot.com

Also Read | Android 11 released; Top 6 Android 11 features listed down for you