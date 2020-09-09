How To Download Android 11? Learn In Simple Steps Here; Know Details

The brand new Android 11 is filled with several alluring features that are developed to provide its users with incredible user experience. From 5G to privacy, the new Android update provides various important features. This is the reason why, as soon as the Android 11 update was announced, many users started wondering about "how to download Android 11?" However, if you have been looking for the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Specs, price and launch date

How to download Android 11?

As we all know that the new Android 11 by Google would not be rolling out for many Android smartphones. Nevertheless, some lucky users can available this innovative update right. Users of Google Pixel 2 or above including Select OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme phones will be able to enjoy the update soon, according to the policy. Samsung smartphone users will have to wait for quite a bit, but you will receive the update as well. Android One smartphones like Nokia will also be receiving the update in a few days as per the schedule. However, Android One users must back up the data as the settings might change with the system update.

Also Read | WoW Shadowlands pre-patch event: Choose your favourite Mount for the new patch

Steps to download Android 11

If you are the user of a smartphone that is capable of receiving the Android 11 update, then all you need to do is go to the Settings app in your smartphone.

Now, head to the 'System' option in the Settings app.

As soon as the 'System' window opens, tap on 'Advanced' or 'Advance Settings'

Once the 'Advanced' option opens, go to the 'System Update' option.

Now it will check whether there is any system update available for you.

If there is a system update available, tap on the the 'System Update' button and it will start downloading the update.

Make sure you have charged your smartphone or else if the smartphone switches off in the middle of the installation, it can affect your smartphone's performance.

Also Read | NBA 2k21 MyCareer cast, story and more explained; Know all details here

Android 11 features

5G support

One-time Permissions

Inbuilt Screen Recorder

The brand-new Bubbles feature

Revamped Media Player design

Customised notifications

A better DND feature

Also Read | Vivaldi 3.3 update brings a new feature called 'Break Mode'; Here's how to use it