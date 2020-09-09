How To Download Android 11? Learn In Simple Steps Here; Know Details

The brand new Android 11 is filled with several alluring features that are developed to provide its users with incredible user experience. From 5G to privacy, the new Android update provides various important features. This is the reason why, as soon as the Android 11 update was announced, many users started wondering about "how to download Android 11?" However, if you have been looking for the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
As we all know that the new Android 11 by Google would not be rolling out for many Android smartphones. Nevertheless, some lucky users can available this innovative update right. Users of Google Pixel 2 or above including Select OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme phones will be able to enjoy the update soon, according to the policy. Samsung smartphone users will have to wait for quite a bit, but you will receive the update as well. Android One smartphones like Nokia will also be receiving the update in a few days as per the schedule. However, Android One users must back up the data as the settings might change with the system update.
