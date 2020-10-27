Discord Mic Not Working: How To Grant Discord Access To Mic? Read

Discord is a popular platform where gamers and game developers around the world connect to help in building incredible game models. The social application specializes in text, image, video and audio communication between users in a chat channel. With an incredible user interface, this platform can be used in different systems, including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, and web browsers. However, recently many reports have emerged in which users are complaining about Discord mic not working problems. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Watch Dogs: Legion Early Access: Can you play Watch Dog Legion early?

All possible fixes to Discord mic not working problems

Simple and important fixes that you need to do before going to further Dsicord setting solutions. So here are some initial tries that you should make.

At first, close down Discord completely and then, open the software again.

While doing the fix mentioned above, unplug your audio/ mic jack or USB and plug back in then re-open Discord.

If all the above-mentioned options did not work, then restart your computer which may or may not bring back the use of your mic.

If the Discord not detecting problems persist, you can try logging out of Discord account instead of closing it down.

To log out you just click the "Small cogwheel" down (a bottom) called 'User Settings'.

Now, log back in and see if this works for you.

Also Read | New Instagram Messenger Update Lets You Change Chat Theme And Colour; Read

How to grant Discord access to mic?

Go to 'User Settings' near the bottom of the app

Now, click on 'Voice & Video' button which can be found under the 'App Settings' header.

Then at the top, you will see a box with 'Input Device' in which you will find a drop-down menu to select your device.

At last, you should make sure the 'Input Volume' slider located under this drop-down is fully maxed out.

Also Read | Windows 10 20H2 update: What's new in October 2020 update?

This should solve all your Discord mic issues completely. However, if the problem still persists, then you will have to Reset the Voice setting of the app.

To reset voice setting, navigate to the 'User Settings'.

Next, Go to 'Voice & Video' in the 'App Settings' header.

Scroll down to the bottom, you will find 'Reset Voice Settings'.

Click the button and hit 'Okay' then reconnect. This might help you end the Discord mic issues.

Also Read | Animal Crossing Ally Island: Only two days left! Details about code & more