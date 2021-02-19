Disney Plus Crash: Disney+ Faces Outage Moments Before Wandavision Episode 7 Goes Live

Disney Plus is one of the popular streaming services out there that features a massive catalogue of Disney classics, new TV series, movies and other exclusive content for its subscribers. The on-demand streaming service also comes with various exciting bundle deals, making it a preferred platform for many users. The platform is pretty reliable when it comes to their servers, however, there have been several unfortunate occurrences in the past where the subscribers had to deal with unexpected errors and all kinds of app-breaking bugs while streaming content on the service. Recently, users have encountered another major Disney Plus crash which appears to be widespread.

Is Disney Plus down?

Disney Plus recently faced an outage due to which many users weren't able to access the platform. The on-demand service was returning an unknown error - Disney Plus error 76. A few users reported that they have been receiving a message saying, "We're having trouble connecting to your account. Please re-enter your account information and try again. If the problem persists, contact Disney+ Support (Error Code 83)."

Unfortunately, the platform crashed at a time when thousands of users were waiting to tune into Jac Schaeffer's popular American TV series 'Wandavision'. The Wandavision Episode 7 aired on Friday, February 19 at 1:30 PM IST (8 AM GMT), however, the streaming service was rendered unusable by this time. As per DownDetector, it was shortly after 1:00 PM that users started to report issues with the platform, which soon reached its peak around 1:39 PM. While this has clearly left people disappointed, it also triggered a barrage of funny reactions from the fans. Here's a look at some of the fun reactions from fans:

Disney+ crashed because of the power of this scene from #FloraAndUlysses #DuckTales pic.twitter.com/R7LIjnveXl — Frank Angones (@FrankAngones) February 19, 2021

Honestly half the fun of #wandavision right now is how thousands of us EXCITEDLY stay up to watch it all at the same time each week to the point where Disney plus crashing was like an EVENT lol idk I just think that's neat — Erika Harlacher (@ErikaHarlacher) February 19, 2021

guys what if Disney Plus crashing is part of the Wandavision meta-narrative just kidding nerds — Molly Lambert 🦔 (@mollylambert) February 19, 2021

Is Disney Plus still not working?

Disney Plus users should note that the number of reports has considerably dropped starting at 1:54 PM and it is likely that the issue has been resolved by the Disney Plus development team. However, if you are still having trouble accessing the service, it is suggested that you reach out to Disney Plus Support.

Image credits: popcornmatch | Unsplash