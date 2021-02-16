Leher App Vs. Clubhouse App: What Are The Key Differences And Which App Is Best For You?

Live discussion social networking platform Leher has been gaining a lot of popularity among Indian users. Despite being released over two years ago, it is now that the app is starting to attract new users to its platform. The app also serves as an Indian alternative to popular invitation-only audio-chat social networking app called Clubhouse, which is one of the primary reasons behind the traction. But how is Leher different from Clubhouse? Let's find out.

Leher app vs. Clubhouse

Clubhouse is an audio-chatting app which allows users to join conversations across a wide range of topics. Users can host live discussions and join new clubrooms to discuss various topics with their network, community or friends. Leher is quite similar to Clubhouse, however, one of the biggest differences between the two platforms is that the latter is not limited to audio-only chats. Leher is an audio-video platform, which means users can also have live video chats with their network.

Another major difference between the two apps is that Clubhouse is restricted to invite-only at the moment. This means that if you are looking to use the service, you will first need to receive an invitation from an existing user on the platform. Another way to use the app is by joining the waitlist of interested users.

Apart from this, Clubhouse is currently available only on the iOS platform for iPhones, which is another huge limitation. Unlike Clubhouse, Leher can be accessed on both iOS and Android platforms. It is also open to all users and does not require an invitation from an existing user.

Leher app download

If you are an iOS or Android, you can now download the Leher app by heading over to the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. After installing the app for your respective platform, you can register by linking it with either your Facebook or Google account.

Clubhouse app download

For iPhone users who are interesting in Clubhouse, you can download the app by heading over to the Apple App Store. However, as noted earlier, you will need an invitation from an existing user.

Image credits: Apple App Store