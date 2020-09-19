Disney Plus Hotstar VIP Subscription Price Reduced Ahead Of IPL, Find Out

Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription cost has been reduced by the streaming platform. The subscription price has been dropped to Rs. 365 for a year from the existing Rs. 399. This drop-in subscription rate is part of the platform’s promotional offer. It is important to note that that the new Disney Plus Hotstar VIP membership rates will only be applicable for customers making the purchase using a credit card. Here is everything you need to know about Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription.

Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription

This new exciting offer from streaming giant has been rolled out merely a few days before the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is about to begin. Fans of IPL might already be aware that IPL 2020 will kick off from Saturday, September 19. The reason behind Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription rates being slashed is that the streaming platform is the official digital streaming partner for the forthcoming tournament. Hence all the matches in this season of IPL will be streamed by Disney Plus Hotstar.

What about users who don’t have a credit card?

All the users who have a credit card from Visa or Mastercard will be eligible for the discount. For customers, who don’t possess a credit card the method of availing Disney Plus Hotstar subscription will be through debit card, UPI ID, Paytm, or net banking. However, the VIP subscription price will be Rs. 399. In addition to this exciting offer, Disney+ Hotstar is also running another offer on its portal. This offer is specifically meant for the Premium annual subscription. Under this offer, customers who have an HDFC credit card are eligible to get 5x reward points.

It looks like Disney Plus Hotstar is making some major business moves these days. Earlier this week, Reliance Jio introduced its Rs. 598 recharge plan. In this recharge plan, users could avail an annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The plan carries 2GB daily high-speed data in addition to unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls and 2,000 minutes for calling on other networks for a period of 56 days.

Along with its Rs. 598 plan, Jio offers the Rs. 499 and Rs. 777 recharge options. All these options come with one-year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription along with 1.5GB high-speed data per day for up to 84 days. Given how many users like the Disney Plus Hotstar service, it is surprising that even Airtel offers a range of prepaid plans that come with an annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Promo Image Source: Unsplash