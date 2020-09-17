Emmys 2020: 'The Mandalorian' Brings The First Award For OTT Platform Disney+

The Mandalorian has managed to bring in the first Emmy win for Disney+. The series brought in a number of awards at the Creative Arts Emmys virtual presentation. The fans have been extremely happy to see Baby Yoda score his first Emmy. They won a number of different awards in categories like cinematography, production design, sound editing and sound mixing, as well as a big win in the 'Outstanding Special Visual Effects' category. Read more to know about Disney+’s first Emmy win for The Mandalorian.

Congratulations to #TheMandalorian creative team on their Emmy® win for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour). #Emmys2020 pic.twitter.com/YbS1nogxAd — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 17, 2020

The Mandalorian bags first Disney+ Emmys 2020

The Mandalorian managed to bag one of the most reputed awards at the Emmy 2020. It managed to win the Outstanding Special Visual Effects' category competing with other popular shows like Stranger Things, Watchmen and Westworld. It is not shocking that The Mandalorian managed to win this award because of the popularity of Baby Yoda.

Currently, the makers are working to complete the upcoming season of The Mandalorian. The fans have been certainly extremely excited to see the season of the Stra Wars franchise tv series. Read more to know about The Mandalorian.

All Emmy Awards won by The Mandalorian

Outstanding Special Visual Effects for The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-camera Series for The Mandalorian, “Chapter 7: The Reckoning”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series and Animation for The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”

More about The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian Season 2 has now been confirmed and it is scheduled to go live on October 30, 2020. The fans have been excited to see Baby Yoda back on the screen and witness the adventure set in faraway galaxies. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are still going to be taking up the directorial position in The Mandalorian Season 2.

The series has successfully managed to keep the audience waiting for the season 2 with their extremely interesting cliff hanger at the end of season 1. Here are all the cast members playing a prominent role in The Mandalorian Season 2.

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin

Gina Carano as Cara Dune

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Michael Biehn (rumoured)

Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett (rumoured)

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano (rumoured)

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze (rumoured)

Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth (rumoured)

