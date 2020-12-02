Does Apple Music Do Year In Review? Find Out Everything About Apple Music

As of now, Apple doesn't have its own "year in review feature" but for those who are Apple Music subscribers and want to create their own list of songs but don't want to use the Spotify Wrapped 'year in review' posts, there is a way to work it out. There is an app called Music Year In Review which is developed by music social network NoiseHub. This app does a great job in putting together a snapshot according to your listening habits of that year. Here is everything you need to know about Apple music end of year stats and Apple music top songs.

Does Apple Music Do Year in Review?

Wrapped does the same job but it makes it a lot more complicated as it will first compile the top 100 Spotify songs of the year in a playlist, then it will go on to calculate how many total minutes you have streamed, and finally collating it with the number of new artists you discovered.

Spotify Wrapped New Features

1. New in-app quizzes allow you to test your skills at predicting the top podcasts, artists, and even top decade you streamed most.

2. You can follow the Story of Your 2020 with your Top Song to witness your top song’s journey through the year, from its first stream to its 100th and all the notable listens in between.

3. The developers have decided to share a deeper dive into podcast listening, complete with how many minutes users spent listening and the most binge-worthy podcast of the year.

4. Premium users can look forward to new badges that crown listeners with various titles based on the ways they listened. For example, if a number of your playlists gained significant new followers, you’ll be a Tastemaker. If you listened to a song before it was cool (aka hit 50,000 streams), you’ll get the Pioneer badge. And based on the number of songs you added to playlists this year, you just might become a Collector.

5. New personalized playlists will help you make the most of what you listened to this year. These range from Your Top Songs, the songs you loved most this year in one convenient place, to Missed Hits, our Wrapped discovery playlist where we recommend popular similar 2020 releases you didn’t listen to that we think you might like. Plus, listeners in the U.S., UK and Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada can dig deeper into some of your top artists of 2020 in On Record, a mixed-media experience that highlights your top 2020 artists.

6. Finally, for the first time ever, the developers are opening up the world of Wrapped to non-users. Even if you’re not a Spotify subscriber, you can still check out the latest in Spotify’s global listening trends.



