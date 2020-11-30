Moto G 5G Launched Today! Know Price In India, Specs, Features

The Moto G 5G is finally launched in the Indian market after a really long wait. Moto fans have been waiting for this smartphone as it is one of the highly-anticipated smartphones from Motorola. After the official launch in Europe earlier this month, experts believe the phone will be one of the most affordable 5G devices with several interesting features like 5000mAh battery, 6.7-inch display and more. So, many fans have been wondering about Moto G 5G price in India, specs and much more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Dimensity 800U vs Snapdragon 765G: Which chipset processor is better?

Moto G 5G price in India

Motorola has launched its latest 5G smartphone in the Indian market today that is November 30, 2020. This smartphone comes with a Quad Rear camera setup and dual front camera. The Moto G 5G price in India for the 6 GB + 128 GB is ₹20,999, as per the details revealed during the launch. The Flipkart sale starts on December 7, 2020 and HDFC Bank card users can claim an additional Rs 1,000 discount on the purchase. It comes in Frosted Silver and Volcanic Grey colour options.

Also Read | Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs 765G: Which Chipset Processor Is Better?

Moto G 5G specs and features

Operating System: Android™ 10 with easy access to the Google apps you use most

Android™ 10 with easy access to the Google apps you use most Internal Storage: 128 GB built-in

128 GB built-in Expandable Memory: up to 1 TB microSD card expandable

up to 1 TB microSD card expandable Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765 5G

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765 5G RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Security: Side fingerprint reader | Face Unlock

Side fingerprint reader | Face Unlock Battery Size: 5000mAh

5000mAh Charging: 20W TurboPower

20W TurboPower Display Size: 6.7" Full HD+ CinemaVision display

6.7" Full HD+ CinemaVision display Resolution: FHD+ | 21:9 | (1080 × 2520) | 409ppi

FHD+ | 21:9 | (1080 × 2520) | 409ppi Screen to Body Ratio: Active Area-Touch Panel (AA-TP): 90%

Active Area-Touch Panel (AA-TP): 90% Display Technology: LTPS, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10

LTPS, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10 Aspect Ratio: 21:9

21:9 Display Certifications: Amazon HDR

Amazon HDR Rear Camera Hardware: 48MP (f/1.7, 1.6µm) | Quad pixel technology, Macro Vision 5MP (f/2.2, 1.12µm) | minimum 2cm focus distance Ultra-Wide Angle 8MP (f/2.2, 1.12µm) | 118° ultra-wide angle Depth Camera | 2MP (f/2.2, 1.75µm)

Rear Camera Video Software: Macro video, Slow motion video, Timelapse video, Hyperlapse video, Electronic video stabilization, Video HDR, Video snapshot

Macro video, Slow motion video, Timelapse video, Hyperlapse video, Electronic video stabilization, Video HDR, Video snapshot Rear Camera Software: Shot optimization, Auto smile capture, Gesture selfie, Smart composition, HDR, Timer, Active photos, Manual mode, Portrait mode, Portrait lighting, Cutout, Macro, Spot color, Cinemagraph, Panorama, Live filter, High-res zoom, RAW photo output, Best shot, Google Lens™ integration, Night Vision

Shot optimization, Auto smile capture, Gesture selfie, Smart composition, HDR, Timer, Active photos, Manual mode, Portrait mode, Portrait lighting, Cutout, Macro, Spot color, Cinemagraph, Panorama, Live filter, High-res zoom, RAW photo output, Best shot, Google Lens™ integration, Night Vision Rear Camera Video Capture: Rear main camera: UHD (30fps) | FHD (60/30fps) | HD (30fps) Rear ultra-wide angle camera: FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps) and Rear macro camera: FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps)

Rear main camera: UHD (30fps) | FHD (60/30fps) | HD (30fps) Rear ultra-wide angle camera: FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps) and Rear macro camera: FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps) Front Camera Hardware: 16MP (f/2.0, 1.0µm) Ultra-wide Angle 8MP (f/2.2, 1.12µm)

Front Camera Video Capture: FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps)

FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps) Front Camera Software: Screen flash, Timer, Face beauty, Auto smile capture, Gesture selfie, Active photos, Manual mode, Portrait mode, Spot color, Cinemagraph, Group selfie, Live filter, Night Vision

Screen flash, Timer, Face beauty, Auto smile capture, Gesture selfie, Active photos, Manual mode, Portrait mode, Spot color, Cinemagraph, Group selfie, Live filter, Night Vision Front Camera Video Software: Timelapse video, Hyperlapse video, Electronic video stabilization

Timelapse video, Hyperlapse video, Electronic video stabilization Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light, Sensor Hub, Fingerprint reader, E-compass

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light, Sensor Hub, Fingerprint reader, E-compass Colours: Frosted Silver and Volcanic Grey

Also Read | 13 Dating Apps banned list - More 43 Chinese apps banned in India

Also Read | Micromax IN Note 1 price, specs, features & Flipkart sale details