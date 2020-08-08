Does Wattpad Delete Inactive Accounts: How To Recover A Closed Wattpad Account?

Wattpad is one of the fastest-growing social storytelling platforms that allows users to share and discover stories. The online service is especially popular among young writers and it allows them to enhance a variety of skills. It adds thousands of stories every day and can be easily accessed through any device.

Does Wattpad delete inactive accounts?

There are certain platforms that tend to delete inactive accounts after a certain period of inactivity. As far as Wattpad is concerned, the platform has clearly laid down its terms of use, and community guidelines, but nowhere does it mention the deletion or removal of inactive profiles on the service. The only grounds for account deletion appears to the violation of its Code of Conduct or Terms of Service.

However, if you go by user reports on Reddit and other social media channels, it appears that a number of Wattpad users have experienced that their accounts have been randomly deleted by the platform for unknown reasons. And while this may seem like a case of account inactivity, it is likely due to a potential violation of any of its community guidelines. Wattpad generally emails the concerned user notifying the same.

How to recover your Wattpad account?

If an account was closed or disabled for any reason other than the violation of terms, you can easily recover it in a few steps. You will need your username/email address and original password to regain access, as per the official Wattpad support page.

Just go to the login page of Wattpad and enter your credentials to receive a confirmation mail from the company. Following this, your account will soon be reactivated.

However, you should note that Wattpad doesn’t allow users to reset passwords of a closed account. In case a user loses access to the email address that was originally linked to their Wattpad account, the company requires them to regain access to the email address and doesn’t allow them to change the email for security reasons. In this case, you will need to submit a ticket to Wattpad Support describing the issue. Once your ticket has been submitted, the support team will help you recover your account by asking a few security questions.

Image credits: Wattpad