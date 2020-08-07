What Happened To YouTube Homepage Layout On IPads And How To Fix It?

YouTube is one of the biggest video sharing platforms that attracts billions of hours worth of views every month. The platform has rapidly grown over the years, thanks to the original content from creators and the timely addition of new functionalities and features from the company.

The popular video distribution platform is also known to experiment with its layout and play around with the video thumbnails. There have been several instances in the past where YouTube has made its thumbnail larger, but it had to revert back to its original thumbnail due to poor reception from the community. The company is now experimenting with a similar design layout for iPads where the video thumbnail appears noticeably larger than expected.

What happened to YouTube homepage?

YouTube has rolled out a new app update for iPads where it has scaled the layout, making the video thumbnail appear a lot bigger and take up the entirety of the screen. And while this may be ideal for mobile devices, it seems to be frustrating for a lot of iPad users who are taking to social media platforms and the YouTube Community page to express their concern.

You can check out a screenshot shared by a user that shows the homepage setup and layout after the recent YouTube update for iPads.

The larger thumbnails take up the entire screen instead of the standard tiles that were available prior to the latest update. This means that users will not only see fewer videos at a time, but they will have to do a lot of scrolling.

YouTube iPad layout - How to fix it?

A number of users are mostly concerned if there’s a workaround to the issue or a way to adjust the size of the thumbnail to fit multiple smaller ones on the home page. And while YouTube doesn’t offer any such customization, it appears that the company has restored the original layout for certain users.

It is not clear at the moment if the company has switched back to the original layout with a global update or it's just for a few users, as certain users continue to report the issue.

However, if you’re stuck with the same layout, you can head over to the App Store and try updating the device manually, if any recent update is available. If not, your only option is to wait until an update finally arrives.

