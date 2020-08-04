Instagram No Posts Yet Glitch: What It Means And Why Are You Seeing This Message?

Instagram is one of the biggest social networking platforms with millions of users around the world. However, there can be rare occasions where the networking service is faced with certain bugs or errors and doesn't work as intended. This may also impact a number of features on the platform.

Instagram no posts yet glitch

In case you have noticed that you have been blocked on the social media network by users you least expect from, its likely because the app was recently faced with a bug. Several users raised their concerns stating that they have been noticing a ‘No Posts Yet’ message show up for certain user profiles. The issue seems to be quite upsetting and has affected a large number of users.

What does ‘No Posts Yet’ mean on Instagram?

When Instagram displays ‘No Posts Yet’ on a user’s profile, it generally tells you that the user is yet to post content on their Instagram feed. This is seen for most of the new profiles on the platform. While the ‘No Posts Yet’ message is used to indicate that the user doesn’t have any content to display on their profiles, another common reason behind the issue is when the user has blocked the person visiting their profile.

However, considering that this is just a bug, it is highly likely that you haven’t been blocked by most of these profiles displaying the message. So, as long as you haven’t been blocked by these users, you should regain access to their profiles once the issue is fixed.

How to check if you have been blocked on Instagram?

As long as the issue persists, you may not be able to tell if it’s the bug causing the issue or you have actually been blocked as both the occurrences display the exact same message and appear the same. However, if the person has already shared some content before, you should be able to see their total post count, which is displayed right next to the main profile picture. So, if a profile has shared a post earlier, but if you are still encountering the ‘No Posts Yet’ message, it means that the user has blocked you.

Image credits: Instagram