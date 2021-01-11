Does Signal Have A Web App Like WhatsApp Web? Here's A Full Tutorial

Signal is earning praises from big names around the world and netizens are wondering why. So far, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, American whistleblower Edward Snowden, security experts Matt Green and Bruce Schneier and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have recommended using Signal for the security it provides. Are Signal's features similar to WhatsApp's? Does Signal have a web app? Read on to know the answers to these questions.

Does Signal have a web app like WhatsApp web? Can you use Signal on computer?

Though Signal was founded in 2014, Signal's desktop app only recently came into existence. If you're on a Mac or Windows PC, here's how you can set up Signal on your desktop.

1. To get started, you will need to have a Signal account on your Android or iPhone. All you have to do is register your phone number by verifying it to take your account live.

2. Go to signal.org. You'll see the option of Signal for Desktop where you further have the option between Windows and Mac. Click on Download.

Source - Screenshot from Signal website

3. Open Signal Desktop. On Windows, you must simply follow prompts from the install link.

4. For Mac users, move Signal to the Applications folder. All you have to do is search for Applications on Spotlight and move Signal file into that directory.

5. Upon opening Signal, you'll see a QR code that will have to be linked with your mobile app.

6. Open the Signal app > Tap on Settings > Choose Linked Devices > Scan QR Code

Source - oxydaily.com

7. Finally, point your phone camera towards the QR code on your desktop. You've successfully logged in.

Is Desktop app safe?

Though Signal has proved time and again that its great strength is its security, it's valid to feel that a desktop app cannot be as safe as it proclaims to be. Here's what CEO Moxie Marlinspike had to say about this. “There’s an identity key in Signal. When you link or approve a desktop install, that gets moved to the desktop. All your clients have access to that, which allows for your identity or fingerprint to be the same."

