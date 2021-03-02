EBay Bucks Ending: Check Out Ebay Mastercard Offer, How To Use EBay Bucks And More

eBay, one of the pioneers of an electronic marketplace, has stayed ahead of most of its competition by providing its user base with special bonuses. One of the special bonuses that the user base loved the most was eBay bucks. The company has now decided to end the 1% of the people earned while making a purchase on eBay from the 1st of April 2021. People want to learn more about eBay bucks ending.

eBay Bucks Ending

Earlier whenever a customer from eBay made a purchase, they would earn 1% of the total money spend as eBay bucks and could redeem that as eBay gift cards during the end of the quarter. eBay has now decided to scrap the 1% earning for eBay Bucks. eBay has mentioned that after careful and thorough consideration, they decided to retire the 1% earning as they look to continuously optimize their offerings. They will continue to offer limited-time eBay Bucks Bonus promotions for earning eBay Bucks. In addition, all Bucks earned on or after April 1st, 2021 through the Bonus offers will now be valid for 12 months.

eBay Mastercard Offer

eBay has not left its user base hanging, they have started a new promotional offer that can help people earn almost the same way. Users can now Open a new eBay Mastercard® by March 11, 20‌21, and earn a $50 bonus statement credit when they spend $250 or more on eBay within 30 days of account opening.

Users can earn 5X points for the rest of the year after they spend $1,000 on eBay in a calendar year.

Until then, they earn 3X points per $1 spent up to $1,000 on eBay in a calendar year.

Users can earn 2X points per $1 spent on gas, restaurant, and groceries.

Users can earn 1X points per $1 spent on all other Mastercard purchases.

How to use eBay Bucks?

If a person earns eBay Bucks in a calendar quarter, they will get their eBay Bucks Certificate approximately 3–15 days after the end of the quarterly earn period. The people will need to check the eBay Bucks page in My eBay and also frequent the "Certificates" section. The member will also receive an email when their Certificate is ready to be redeemed. Here’s how to use eBay Bucks:

Select an item on eBay.

Continue to the eBay checkout page and pay for the item by the expiration date. The eBay Bucks certificate will appear by the item subtotal.

Click on apply eBay Bucks to your order and then the person can redeem the eBay bucks they have earned.

eBay Bucks Balance

When people are making a lot of purchases, it is tough to keep track of their eBay Bucks Balance. There is a way that the person can check eBay bucks balance and then decide whenever they want to redeem it. Here’s how to check eBay bucks balance:

On the website, head over to My eBay.

Then under the Buy section, click on eBay bucks.

That should show the person their eBay Bucks Balance.

