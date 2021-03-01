3 LastPass Alternatives: Best Password Managers For You With Price, Pros And Cons

Recent headlines by The Register about the LastPass app, a password manager platform, says that the organisation has seven embedded trackers in it. Security researcher Mike Kuketz said that the presence of such trackers in an application handling such sensitive information is bad. Responding to the claims, the LastPass spokesperson said that the password manager app collects limited data “about how LastPass is used” to help it “improve and optimize the product.” However, many users have decided to switch to other LastPass alternatives. If you have been wondering about the best password manager portals, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Best Password Managers to replace LastPass

Nord Pass -

Price Nord Pass personal plan - $1.99 per month Nord Pass family plan - $3.99 per month Nord Pass business plan - $3.99 per user per month

Pros - Users can identify vulnerable passwords Users can check if the data has ever leaked Users can also generate new complex passwords to protect the several accounts The portal also has an autosave that saves passwords with a single click. The application also checks the strength of your with the Password strength checker interface that boosts a user's online security

Cons - Newer tool, complex

RoboForm -

Pricing RoboForm personal plan - $1.99 per month RoboForm family plan - $3.98 per month RoboForm business plan - $3.35 per month

Pros - Users can sync passwords across multiple devices such as desktop and mobile. AES-256 bit encryption for secure password creation, storing and sharing

Cons - The free version only saves 50 passwords

1Password -

Price 1Password personal plan - $2.99 per month 1Password family plan - $2.99 per month 1Password business plan - $3.99 per user per month

Pros - For a limited time, users can use Travel Mode to hide specific vaults on their devices when travelling The app also offers several vaults that help them to organize and store different passwords The platform has a Watchtower feature that instantly reports vulnerabilities and even reports credit card expiry dates 1Password has zero trackers in it making it the best LastPass alternative that has 7 trackers.

Cons- No free version available.

