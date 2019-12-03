Facebook Integrating Crisis Response Feature With WhatsApp For Better Disaster Management

Facebook's 'Crisis Response' feature allows users to find information about recent crises and use 'Safety Check' to connect with your friends and loved ones in the state of a crisis or natural calamity. It allows users to mark themselves safe and seek help from others. Now, Facebook is expanding its 'Crisis Response' feature to enable WhatsApp integration. In fact, the company has also announced certain new features and tools for better disaster management, displacement maps, etc.

WhatsApp integration is one of the new features coming to 'Crisis Response.' As a result of WhatsApp integration, you can request/offer help through WhatsApp, in addition to Facebook Messenger.

In addition to WhatsApp integration with Crisis Response feature, Facebook is also expanding 'Data for Good' tools. Facebook is partnering with more than 100 organisations. As a result of this partnership, Facebook will provide disaster maps and relief organisations with necessary information on where to distribute supplies. Facebook will provide partnered organisations with information based on aggregated and anonymised data.

Eventually, Facebook will be able to share these updates with the state as well as local officials and federal relief agencies, courtesy of partnerships with organisations like Direct Relief and the National Alliance for Public Safety GIS (NAPSG) Foundation.

In related news, Facebook is launching a new tool that allows users to transfer their photos and videos directly to Google Photos. At first, this tool is being released in Ireland but Facebook says it will be available worldwide in the first half of 2020. Last year, Facebook announced it is participating in the Data Transfer Project, which is a collaborative effort with Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter to 'build a common way for people to transfer their data between online services.'

Recently, Facebook launched a new research app called Viewpoints to allow users to participate in surveys and earn rewards for answering the questions. The app has been launched in the US.