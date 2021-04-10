Fake 'Clubhouse For PC' Ads By Hackers Spotted On Facebook; Details Inside

Facebook has been subjected to many controversies in the last few months. Previously, the news spoke about the social media platform losing data of around 533 million users to hackers, and as per a recent report by Tech Crunch, cybercriminals are exploiting Facebook ads to promote fake “Clubhouse for PC” app to users. So, here is all you need to know about the controversy.

Beware of fake Clubhouse ads by hackers on Facebook

Cybercriminals have created an ad that promotes a fake PC version of the Clubhouse app on Facebook. This app is filled with malicious malware and is a potential threat to a user's data. First reported by Tech Crunch, an unknown source provided information about the fake PC version of Clubhouse being promoted on multiple pages on Facebook. When a user clicks on the ad, he/ she is redirected to a website that purports to be run by the team behind Clubhouse. The website displays a fake screenshot of the non-existent PC port and a link to download the malicious malware-filled app.

As per the further details provided by the tech portal, it is observed that when a user clicks on such an ad, downloads the scam app and opens it on the computer, the app starts to communicate with a command and control server. This server will then send instructions on how to proceed and then spreads ransomware in the victim's computer. Facebook has not yet commented on the number of clicks this ad has incurred but the number might be quite high.

If a Facebook user ever comes across such an ad, it is advised that they must completely ignore downloading it on their PC. However, it is believed that the cybercriminals brought down the website right after Tech Crunch reported the incident. Facebook has also removed the fake Clubhouse PC app ads from the portal, though they have chosen to stay quiet about the matter. Nevertheless, one must be on the lookout for slight details before downloading any apps through ads that may appear sketchy. The data provided by the users are often personal and if the hackers somehow get them, then it may cause serious problems.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock