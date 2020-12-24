Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers December 24, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on December 24 at 12:00 AM IST and will end on December 24 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – December 24, 2020

Question 1. What video game series completes this Top Gun movie dialogue: I feel the need, the

Answer: Need for speed

Question 2. Godfather of heavy metal music, Ozzy Osbourne was associated with which ban

Answer: Black Sabbath

Question 3. Which car is depicted as Bumblebee in the live action Transformers films?

Answer: Camaro

Question 4. Which Pakistani band sang the song Yeh Hai Meri Kahani in the Sanjay Dutt movie Zinda?

Answer: Strings

Question 5. Asma Rehman was married to whom for a period of 3 years in the early 1980s?

Answer: Dilip Kumar

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

