Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers December 24, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on December 24 at 12:00 AM IST and will end on December 24 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’
Question 1. What video game series completes this Top Gun movie dialogue: I feel the need, the
Answer: Need for speed
Question 2. Godfather of heavy metal music, Ozzy Osbourne was associated with which ban
Answer: Black Sabbath
Question 3. Which car is depicted as Bumblebee in the live action Transformers films?
Answer: Camaro
Question 4. Which Pakistani band sang the song Yeh Hai Meri Kahani in the Sanjay Dutt movie Zinda?
Answer: Strings
Question 5. Asma Rehman was married to whom for a period of 3 years in the early 1980s?
Answer: Dilip Kumar
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
Image credits: Flipkart