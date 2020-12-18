Why Did Minx Get Banned On Twitch? How Long Will The Suspension Last?

JustaMinx has become one of the most popular names in the online gaming community who is primarily known for playing games like Minecraft, Among Us, Apex Legends, and Phasmophobia. The popular streamer is also widely recognized for her frequent appearances on The Twitch Game Show 'Love or Host'. And while JustaMinx continues to rise to prominence by streaming more and more gameplay videos on Twitch, it appears that has been temporarily banned from the online streaming platform.

Minx banned on Twitch

JustaMinx is one of the latest streamers to be banned by the popular game streaming service. Stream Bans was the first one to announce the suspension, and it was soon confirmed by the streamer. This obviously left her fans confused who were wondering what exactly led to the suspension.

Why did Minx get banned on Twitch?

JustaMinx recently took to her Twitter handle to announce that she has been banned from the platform for a week. She also revealed the reason behind her suspension.

My email said I was banned for hateful slurs or symbols. I don't understand it but see you in 7 days :( — Minx (@JustaMinx) December 17, 2020

I wanna clarify I did say virgin incel and simp yesterday but I thiught the new TOS wasn't in place till January — Minx (@JustaMinx) December 17, 2020

According to her tweet, she was apparently banned for use of hateful slurs or symbols. However, in a follow-up tweet, the streamer explained that the company’s Terms of Service against the use of those terms would only be effective starting next month.

Twitch has recently updated its hateful conduct and harassment policy, which does not permit its users to use words like “simp,” “incel,” and “virgin” on the platform in a derogatory way. The streaming service had stated earlier that the new policy will get into effect starting January 22. Sara Clemens, Twitch COO had also stated recently that apart from the change in policy, the company is also denying emotes that include the word 'simp.'

What is Minx's real name?

JustaMinx is an Irish Twitch streamer and YouTuber who is highly popular in the gaming community. However, one of the burning questions among her fans is, "What is Minx's real name"? The reason it remains a mystery is that she never revealed it to the fans. A number of online sources claim that her real name is Michelle, as suggested by her close friends. However, it hasn't been confirmed by the streamer herself. JustaMinx began her streaming journey over two years and she regularly streams popular games such as Apex Legends and Among Us.

Image credits: Justa Minx | Instagram