How To Get Apple Fitness Plus On IPad? How Much Does It Cost?

The Fitness Plus app gets automatically installed on your Apple TV and iPhone device once you upgrade to the latest software. However, if you are looking to install the app on your iPad, you are required to manually install it on the device. The app doesn’t install automatically when you update your iPad to iPadOS 14.3. So, let us take a look at how to get Apple Fitness Plus on iPad.

How to get Apple Fitness Plus on iPad?

iPad users can easily download the Fitness Plus app by heading over to the App Store. All you need to do is search for the app on the App Store or click on this link. Once you land on the app page, click on the 'Get' button. This will download and install the app on your iPad. However, you need to make sure that you are running iPad OS 14.3 on your device.

Lastly, you need to sign up for the service by launching the app on your iPad. Once you are in the app, click on the 'Fitness Plus' tab, and you will be eligible for a one-month free trial. If you have purchased a new Apple Watch, you will receive a free trial for three months.

Apple Fitness Plus subscription

A one-month subscription will be available for $9.99 a month, while an annual subscription will cost $79.99. Users can also choose to bundle the service in Apple One Premier which offers 2TB of iCloud storage, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV Plus, and Apple News Plus for $30 a month.

Once you have downloaded the app, you can not only track your workouts with an Apple Watch, but you can also view access a wide range of workout types. These include High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Core, Strength, Dance, Yoga, Cycling, Rowing, Treadmill, and more. Interestingly, it also features inspiring music from a number of top artists. However, you should note that the app does not offer a Summary tab on iPads, which is available on the iPhone version of the app. The iPhone app features all of your activity rings.

Image credits: Apple