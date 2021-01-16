Flipkart Kaun Who Did It Answers January 16, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Kaun Who Did It Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on January 16 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through January 16 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

Also Read | iPhone 12 leaks: Apple may push iPhone 12 Pro launch date further; Know details

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Kaun Who Did It Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘ Flipkart Kaun Who Did It Quiz Banner’

Also Read | How to get Vi SIM card? Details about buying plans, offers and more

Flipkart Kaun Who Did It Quiz answers – January 16, 2021

Question 1 - Who is the Killer?

Answer 1 - Meenu D

Also Read | 5 asteroids are heading towards Earth; NASA reveals how closely they will pass us

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements -