Flipkart Quiz Answers July 22, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers which can be used for shopping from the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 22 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through July 22 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

Also Read | Flipkart Video Launches New Show ‘Fake Or Not?’ To Curb Misinformation

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Also Read | Motorola G8 Power Lite Sale On Flipkart Date, Features And Other Details

Flipkart Quiz answers – July 22, 2020

Question 1. Sepp Blatter, who is currently serving a ban, is the former president of ______?

Answer: FIFA

Question 2. Who was the ﬁrst player to hit 6 sixes in an over In ODI cricket?

Answer: Herschelle Gibbs

Question 3. In which sport did Ryan Giggs play for Mumbai and Ronaldinho play for Goa?

Answer: Futsal

Question 4. Which of these EPL clubs ls currently not being managed by their former player?

Answer: Liverpool

Question 5. India reached No. 1 In ICC Test Ranking for the ﬁrst time under which captain?

Answer: MS Dhoni

Also Read | Flipkart Signs MoU With Karnataka Govt To Promote Local Art, Craft And Handlooms

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfill the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account.

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app.

Also Read | Motorola One Fusion Plus Next Sale Date On Flipkart, Features And Other Details

Image credits: Flipkart