Flipkart Quiz Answers July 22, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers which can be used for shopping from the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 22 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through July 22 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.
Question 1. Sepp Blatter, who is currently serving a ban, is the former president of ______?
Answer: FIFA
Question 2. Who was the ﬁrst player to hit 6 sixes in an over In ODI cricket?
Answer: Herschelle Gibbs
Question 3. In which sport did Ryan Giggs play for Mumbai and Ronaldinho play for Goa?
Answer: Futsal
Question 4. Which of these EPL clubs ls currently not being managed by their former player?
Answer: Liverpool
Question 5. India reached No. 1 In ICC Test Ranking for the ﬁrst time under which captain?
Answer: MS Dhoni
