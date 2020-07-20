Motorola One Fusion Plus Next Sale Date On Flipkart, Features And Other Details

Quick links:
Motorola phones are some of the most sought-after phones in the mobile industry. Motorola One Fusion plus was launched on June 16, 2020, on Flipkart and goes live on sale via Flipkart. The phone has received good reviews and gets quickly sold out on the e-commerce website. Motorola One Fusion plus sale shall be going live on sale on Flipkart again.
After Motorola One Fusion plus went live on sale on June 13 on Flipkart, it got quickly sold out. The phone is likely to go on sale once again. Reportedly, the phone is expected to be available on Flipkart from June 20th to June 22. Motorola Fusion plus is listed on Flipkart at a price of Rs 17,499 only. It has certain other offers available on the phone which are offered by the e-commerce website. Take a look at additional offers below.
Read Also | What Happened With Wayfair? Users Accuse Furniture-selling Brand Of Child Trafficking
Read Also | Flipkart Sale June 26: Incredible Offers On IPhone, Samsung & Karbonn Phones
Flipkart is offering complete mobile protection for 1 year. It will do genuine repairs of broken screen and liquid damages with free pick up and drop at just Rs 599. Moreover, Flipkart also offers a warranty assistant plan for a year which is done by Flipkart protect. At Rs 99, Flipkart gives complete assistance for in warranty phone repairs with doorstep pickup and drop. The warranty is available for 1 year to complete.
Read Also | Flipkart Sale July 6: Greats Offers And Discounts On Micromax, Google And Samsung Phones
Read Also | Amazon Upcoming Sale 2020: Dates, Offers And Other Details About Upcoming Sales