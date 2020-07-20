Motorola One Fusion Plus Next Sale Date On Flipkart, Features And Other Details

Motorola phones are some of the most sought-after phones in the mobile industry. Motorola One Fusion plus was launched on June 16, 2020, on Flipkart and goes live on sale via Flipkart. The phone has received good reviews and gets quickly sold out on the e-commerce website. Motorola One Fusion plus sale shall be going live on sale on Flipkart again.

Motorola One Fusion Plus next sale

After Motorola One Fusion plus went live on sale on June 13 on Flipkart, it got quickly sold out. The phone is likely to go on sale once again. Reportedly, the phone is expected to be available on Flipkart from June 20th to June 22. Motorola Fusion plus is listed on Flipkart at a price of Rs 17,499 only. It has certain other offers available on the phone which are offered by the e-commerce website. Take a look at additional offers below.

Motorola one fusion plus offers

Bank OfferFlat Rs 30 discount on first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, minimum order value Rs 750/-

Bank OfferFlat Rs 75/- off on RuPay debit card purchase above Rs 7,500/-

Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Special PriceExtra Rs 2500 discount(price inclusive of discount)

No cost EMI Rs 1,459/month. Standard EMI also available

The features of the phone

The phone has a 6GB RAM and a 128 GB ROM. The phone has a 6.5 inch Full HD screen. Moreover, the phone has a 64MP + 8MP + 5 MP + 2 MP rear camera and a 16 MP front camera.

Motorola Fusion plus has a 5000 mAh Lithium polymer battery. Moreover, the phone has a Qualcomm snapdragon 730G processor. The phone has an 18 W turbo power charger and a protective.

Warranty on the product

Flipkart is offering complete mobile protection for 1 year. It will do genuine repairs of broken screen and liquid damages with free pick up and drop at just Rs 599. Moreover, Flipkart also offers a warranty assistant plan for a year which is done by Flipkart protect. At Rs 99, Flipkart gives complete assistance for in warranty phone repairs with doorstep pickup and drop. The warranty is available for 1 year to complete.

