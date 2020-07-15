Motorola G8 Power Lite Sale On Flipkart Date, Features And Other Details

Motorola is one of the most popular brands in the mobile industry. Motorola G8 Power Lite has become very popular among users since it released in April 2020. It is one of the best sellers of the brand. The phone has been receiving good reviews and quickly gets sold out on e-commerce websites.

Motorola G8 power lite next sale

Motorola G8 Power Lite shall be going live on sale on Flipkart soon. Reportedly, the phone goes live on and is available on Flipkart every 15 days. The phone is expected to go on sale once again around the next week. Reportedly, it is likely go live on Flipkart between June 20th to June 22nd.

Motorola G8 power lite price

The e-commerce website Flipkart has slashed down the price of the phone and is offering a discount on the product. Flipkart has reduced the price from Rs 9,999 to Rs 9,499. They are certain other offers available on the phone which are being offered by the e-commerce website. Take a look at additional offers below:

Motorola G8 power offers

Bank OfferFlat Rs 30 discount on first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, minimum order value Rs 750/

Bank OfferFlat Rs 75/- off on RuPay debit card purchase above Rs 7,500/-

Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Special PriceExtra Rs 2500 discount(price inclusive of discount)

No cost EMI Rs 1,459/month. Standard EMI also available

Features of the phone

The phone has a 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM which is expandable up to 256 GB. The phone has a 6.5 inch screen with a HD+ display. Moreover, the phone has a 16MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The phone also has 5000 mAh Lithium-ion battery.

Warranty on the product

Flipkart is offering complete mobile protection for 1 year. It will do genuine repairs of broken screen and liquid damages with free pick up and drop at just Rs 599. Moreover, Flipkart also offers a warranty assistant plan for a year which is done by Flipkart protect. At Rs 99, Flipkart gives complete assistance for in warranty phone repairs with doorstep pickup and drop. The warranty is available for 1 year.

Image credits: Flipkart screengrab and Flipkart Instagram