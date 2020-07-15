Flipkart Quiz Answers July 15, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers which can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 15 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through July 15 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.
Question 1. Which 2008 film was the first mainstream Hindi CGI feature film?
Answer: Roadside Romeo
Question 2. Which pioneering Indian filmmaker’s real name was Dhundiraj Govind?
Answer: Dadasaheb Phalke
Question 3. Which Amitabh Bachchan film won 11 Filmfare Awards, the most for any film?
Answer: Black
Question 4. Which organization did Shah Rukh Khan work for in the film ‘Dil Se..’?
Answer: All India Radio
Question 5. The 90s films Dil Hi To Hai and Udaan were directed by which comic actor?
Answer: Asrani
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
Image credits: Flipkart