Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Answers For October 10, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It requires users to watch a short video clip between two contestants and offer a rating based on their performances. If you vote for the winning contestant, you stand a chance to win free Flipkart gift vouchers or super coins. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun contest started on October 10 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 10 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun prizes

Rs.1000 Flipkart Gift Vouchers for 50 Winners

Rs 50 gift vouchers for 2000 lucky winners

The remaining winners will earn Super coins

How to participate in the Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun answers quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app and sign in to your account. If you don't have an account, you can create a new one to participate in the contest

Step 3: Next, head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun' banner to start answering questions’

Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun answers – October 10, 2020

Question 1. Rate Monica Murthy's performance

Answer: My rating is 4

Question 2. Rate Ravi Badshami's performance

Answer: My rating is 3

Question 3. Who will win today’s battle?

Answer: Monica Murthy

Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun - Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform. So, you will need to install the Flipkart app on your device from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store

The contest will run every day

Winners can be viewed under the Gems/ Rewards section in the app

Image credits: Flipkart