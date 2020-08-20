Gmail, Docs, Drive, And Other Google Services Restored After Hours Of Disruption

Google said that the issues related to Gmail, Drive, Docs, and other services have been resolved after hours of disruption reported from several countries including India, Australia, and Japan. Google started investigating the issues as users were unable to attach files on Gmail and couldn’t share, upload or download files using Google Drive.

“The problem with Gmail should be resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support,” said Google on its G Suite Status Dashboard as the status turned ‘green’, signalling no issues.

Earlier today, several hashtags like #Gmail, #Gmaildown started to trend on Twitter as social media users queried if the issue was widespread. DownDetector showed over 2,000 reports of issues regarding Gmail as users continued to inquire about the problem. “Hello ! , Is there any issue with Gmail - Could not mail attach,” commented a user on DownDetector. Some users noted that the problem could be even worse in the United States but most of the Americans won’t be using it since it’s night in the United States.

'Making continuous improvements'

After hours of investigation, Google confirmed that there were Gmail sending issues, Meet recording issues, Creating files issues in Drive, CSV user upload issues in Admin Console, Posting message issues in Google Chat, Sites adding new pages issues, Keep issues, and Voice mail issues.

“System reliability is a top priority at Google. We are making continuous improvements to make our systems better,” said the tech giant in a message on G Suite Status Dashboard.

Google officially confirmed the issue reports around 11.00am and continued to investigate the problem without providing details for almost three hours. At 3.10pm, Google confirmed the partial restoration of Gmail service and said that it was expecting a resolution for all users in the near future. It finally confirmed the full restoration at 4.40pm, ending the downtime of almost six hours.

