Is Gmail Down? Massive Outage Of Gmail Servers Addressed By Google

Gmail has suffered a massive outage around the world. While some users have come forward and complained that they cannot send any attachments or documents, others have been complaining that they have not been able to log in at all. Google Apps Status page has also confirmed that issues have been reported surrounding Gmail at 10:59 AM on August 20, 2020. According to Google Apps Status Page, issues have been found in the services given below -

Gmail issues as listed down by Google

Gmail sending issues

Meet recording issues

Creating files issues in Drive

CSV user upload issues in Admin Console

Posting message issues in Google Chat

Many users took to social media and complained about their Gmail accounts not being able to send any emails or attach media. Whereas some users complained that uploading attachments took too long and failed in doing so in most cases. Though the outage is being experienced at a global level, some users are not facing any issues at all.

Never imagined I’ll see the day where Google servers go down.

2020 is really making history #Gmail #gmaildown pic.twitter.com/iIPw6LC2tU — Deepanshu Malhotra (@daddydeep7) August 20, 2020

Details were shared on a downtime tracking website titled DownDetector where users mass reported about Gmail being down. The issues were first raised as early as around 9:30 Am IST but were addressed by Google at 10:59 Am IST. The map provided by DownDetector shows that the issues are not limited to India but many places around the world. In addition to Gmail, Google services like Google Docs, Google Meet, and Google Drive are also down globally.

Many people's work has now been interrupted as reports of the app not working are now being circulated on the internet. Reports suggest that Google services started to show issues around the same time as Gmail's outage, which is speculated to be a targetted attack by many. While reports suggest that it could be an issue with Google Cloud, the company is yet to release a statement on the problems being faced by users and the reason behind it.

This will mark the second time Gmail has gone down in 2020. Back in July 2020, users were not able to log in to their Gmail accounts. The service had quickly taken note of the issue and fixed it but did not reveal a reason behind the same.