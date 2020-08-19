Google Pay Removed From Play Store? Glitch Fixed By Google Pay India

Google Pay is amongst the leading payments app, especially in India giving a head to head competition to PhonePe, PayTM and more. The formerly known as Tez app, Google's payment application has been providing users with an incredibly easy and seamless user interface. This is the reason why many people around the world keep installing this all from the Google Play Store. However, users were unable to locate Google Pay on the Google-owned application store in India and that's why many were wondering "was Google Pay removed from Play Store?" "Is the issue resolved?" and more. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need.

Was Google Pay removed from Play Store?

Many users from India were not able to find GPay in the Play Store Search section. This is the reason why many speculated that the app is removed from the Play Store and reported the issue on various social media handles. One of the Twitter complainants said "Google pay for personal use not found in play store (India). If the app is already installed in mobile (android) then it is not working properly (like payment to a person with the help of mobile contact)".

@GooglePayIndia @GooglePay dear sir / mam, Google pay for personal use not found in play store (India).if there is already installed in mobile (android) are not work properly (like payment to person with the help of mobile contact) — Advocate Madhur Jain (@MadhurJ77308904) August 17, 2020

@GooglePayIndia why google pay removed from Google play store?? — AWDHESH MAURYA (@MauryaAwdhesh) August 17, 2020

Nevertheless, the issue was soon acknowledged by the Google Pay India and they replied to all the users by saying: "Some users might not have been able to discover the Google Pay app on the Google Play Store today (August 17). We are aware of this temporary issue and are working on fixing it".

Some users might not have been able to discover the Google Pay app on the Google Play Store today. We are aware of this temporary issue and are working on fixing it. — Google Pay India (@GooglePayIndia) August 17, 2020

Google Pay India hurriedly fixed the problem users can now see that the issue is finally resolved and the app is finally available on the Play store in India. "The issue has been fixed. All users should be able to discover the Google Pay app on the Play Store again," Google Pay India tweeted.

The issue has been fixed. All users should be able to discover the Google Pay app on the Play Store again. — Google Pay India (@GooglePayIndia) August 18, 2020

Why is Google Pay not showing in Play Store?

Many tech enthusiasts believe that this issue occurred due to the recent SBI's server issue which not only affected GPay app but also PhonePe as they were not able to process transactions. But, for now, the issue is solved and users can locate, download, install and use the Google-owned payments app much effectively.

