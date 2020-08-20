Gmail, Google Drive Face Downtime As Users Unable To Send Emails, Attach Files

Google’s e-mail service Gmail is facing downtime in several parts of the world including India, Australia, and Japan, as users took to social media platforms to complain about the issues. G Suite services such as Gmail and Google Drive were affected which Google confirmed on its G Suite status board. It reported that the issue regarding Gmail is being investigated.

Users complained that there were unable to attach files on Gmail and couldn’t share, upload or download files using Google Drive. Google said that they are continuing to investigate the issues and will provide an update at 1.30pm IST on August 20, 2020, detailing when users can expect the resolution. G Suite Status Dashboard still showing ‘orange’ status which means ‘service disruption’.

Hundreds of report on DownDetector

DownDetector shows over 2000 reports of issues regarding Gmail and users continue to inquire about the problem. Several hashtags like #Gmail, #Gmaildown started to trend on Twitter as social media users queried if the issue was widespread. “Hello ! , Is there any issue with Gmail - Could not mail attach,” commented a user.

“Hi, I am also having the same issue... Have 1 regular G mail Account and 3 G-suite accounts ( in Hyderabad & Mumbai) and all facing the same issue. We are able to send and receive e-mails with out attachments, but am not able to send or receive any e-mails with any king of attachments whatsoever. Does anyone have any updates on when this issue may be resolved,” complained another user on DownDetector.

Check some other social media reactions as users noted the problem could be even worse in the United States but most of the Americans won’t be using it since it’s night in the United States.

#gmail down looks like half of India and most of Japan. I'd estimate the US is worse but people are sleeping. @OANN is this a hacking? pic.twitter.com/FXZvUdQMoh — Elsie Draco (@ElsieDraco) August 20, 2020

I m facing problem in gmail whats wrong going anyone tell #Gmail from 1 hr i m trying but same happening. pic.twitter.com/Ehq1PxDM25 — akash yadav (@akashya90366864) August 20, 2020

Yes, #Gmail is DOWN!!

Some people are having errors just on file attachments & uploading, while some people can't login at all. The #Google Apps status page says they're investigating.



Gmail outage is causing errors for users around the world. pic.twitter.com/LaRJabFpQy — Saksi™ (@saksivarnan) August 20, 2020

