Amazon Luna Release Date, Early Access, Price & More; A New Cloud Gaming Platform Emerges

Amazon is all set to take on the gaming industry with its latest announcement of Luna gaming services. Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming platform which will provide its users with games stored on Amazon Web Services servers. These games can be played using a video game controller called the Luna control pad that directly connects to all the stored games on the server. So, players using Amazon Luna services will be enabled to enjoy games on several gadgets such as Amazon Fire Sticks, PC as well as on the smartphone. This is the reason why many players are wondering about Amazon Luna release date and early access. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Amazon Luna release date

The all-new cloud gaming service from Amazon that makes it easy to play great games on devices you already own. Request an invite to early access: https://t.co/AjMs9eOaeK pic.twitter.com/1HsRUVNmvJ — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) September 24, 2020

Amazon announced its gaming service platform, Luna at the company's recent hardware event alongside new Echo speakers, FireTV sticks, and an indoor drone that substitutes as a security camera. The Amazon gaming service platform will be available in early access for a select set of users in the US. However, Amazon Luna is going to be launched globally in 2021.

Amazon Luna early access and price

Amazon Luna is quite different from other cloud gaming services such as Microsoft xCloud or Google Stadia. Users of this Amazon gaming service would not have to pay for separate games like Google Stadia or buy a game pass like Xbox Game Pass. Players who choose to use Luna will have to pay for channels, which is similar to subscribing to a YouTube channel. Once you pay for a channel, you will be enabled to play all the games listed under it.

However, currently, the portal has only two channels; Luna Plus and Ubisoft. The price of Ubisoft is still a mystery, but subscription to Luna Plus channel on Amazon Gaming services is priced at $5.99 per month i.e. approximately Rs. 441 per month. As the gaming service is yet to be released, the US customers can apply for Amazon Luna Early Access through the official website.

To register for Amazon Luna early access, go to Amazon's Luna page. Then, you will have to fill out a short survey, which includes questions about how often you game, which devices you own, your ZIP code and internet speed. Once completed, just click a button that says "Request Early Access." Make sure that you know that early access is invite-only. This means that not everyone who registers will be able to gain access to the services. Also, Amazon recommends a minimum internet connection speed of 10Mbps.

Confirmed Games on Amazon Luna gaming services

Control

Resident Evil 7

The Surge 2

Abzû

Sonic Mania

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Grid

Trails of Cold Steel 3

Indivisible

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Everspace

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

SteamWorld Dig 2

Watch Dogs Legion

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Rime

Metro Exodus and 80 more.

Promo Image ~ Amazon Luna Twitter Promo Video

