Nokia 8.3 5G Launched! Details About Specs, Price, Features And More; Read

HMD has finally unveiled its first-ever 5G smartphone, Nokia 8.3 5G. With built-in ZEISS cinematic effects, the upcoming Nokia phone is going to come with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Users will now be able to click pictures and record mesmerizing 4k videos using the Quad-rear camera setup consisting of 64 MP main camera and 12 MP ultra-wide camera. Users will be enabled to add anamorphic and blue flares to their footage for an epic look. Here is more about Nokia 8.3 price, launch and more.

Nokia 8.3 Specifications and features

RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB LPDDR 4x

6 GB, 8 GB LPDDR 4x Internal Memory: 128 GB

128 GB Operating System: Android v10

Android v10 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset Rear Camera: 64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 24 MP

24 MP Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh Display: FHD+ PureDisplay

FHD+ PureDisplay Display ratio: 20:9

20:9 Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Screen Size: 6.81-inch

6.81-inch SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network: 5G Available, 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

5G Available, 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available Size: 171.90 x 78.56 x 8.99 mm

171.90 x 78.56 x 8.99 mm Weight: 227 g

227 g Colours: Polar Night

Polar Night Sensors: Ambient light sensor Proximity sensor Accelerometer (G-sensor) E-compass, Gyroscope Power button fingerprint sensor



Apart from this, the Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone comes with an in-built ZEISS cinematic effects to help make every video epic. The smartphone also comes with PureView quad-camera which empowers a user to capture moments with more precision. The 5G-enabled smartphone unlocks new possibilities with stunningly fast 5G services like streaming, gaming and more. One of the most incredible features about this upcoming Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone is that a user will receive the latest Android upgrades before other smartphones.

Nokia 8.3 price

The Nokia 8.3 5G will be released in two RAM variants in select markets like the USA, Europe and Switzerland. The 5G smartphone is reportedly going to cost $700 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant in the USA. On the other hand, as per GSMarena reports, the smartphone will be available at €580 in Europe and CHF 650 in Switzerland. A user also gets a 6-month of 100 GB Google One membership trial included ($1.99 per month value) with the purchase of Nokia 8.3 5G.

All Images/ Promo Image ~ Nokia.com

