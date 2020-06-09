Google Maps Rolls Out New Feature To Alert Users On COVID-19 Travel Curbs

Google is adding a new COVID-19 transit alerts feature to its Google Maps in an attempt to make Map service much more useful during these difficult times. The feature will give users access to all the important information they need before venturing out on a trip, whether using public transportation or a car.

The app will actually alert users about COVID-19-related travel restrictions which can help them in planning their trips better. The new feature would allow users to get information on how crowded a train station might be during a given time, or if buses on a particular line are running on a limited schedule.

Google transit alerts – How it works?

The company had introduced crowdedness predictions for public transit in Google Maps last year. The service was powered with feedback directly from the riders who used Google Maps. The predictions help people see how crowded a subway, train or bus ride tends to be.

Google is now making the service simpler for users to contribute information on crowdedness for a given transit line. Users will be able to search for directions, tap on it to view the transit details, then scroll down to look up crowdedness predictions (for places available) and easily contribute their own experiences.

The transit alerts feature for Google Maps is being rolled out for countries like Argentina, France, India, Netherlands, the United States and the United Kingdom, among other countries. It will also offer details on COVID-19 checkpoints and restrictions while crossing national borders, starting with Canada, Mexico and the US. When a user navigates to a medical facility or a COVID-19 testing centre, the app will flash an alert prompting users to verify eligibility and facility guidelines to avoid being turned away or causing any strain on the healthcare service providers.

Over the past few months, Google has reportedly analyzed location data from billions of Google users' phones in more than 130 countries to examine mobility under the lockdown situation while helping health authorities understand if people were actually adhering to social-distancing and other such directives issued by the authorities.

The company has reportedly made major investments from its search ads business in an effort to map the world digitally, drawing nearly one billion users on average every month to Google Maps. The new feature has already been rolled out and should be available with the next Google Maps update.

Image credits: @hjkp | Unsplash