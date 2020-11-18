What Is U16 Error In Google Pay? Why Does The U16 Error Occur?

Google Pay is one of the leading payment apps in India and it is known for faster transactions and unique events. The ongoing Google Pay Go India event has been making many users go crazy with a chance to win several rewards and tickets. However, many users have started reporting about many errors occurring in the app recently. One of the most reported error is the U16 error in the Google Pay app. This is the reason why many users are wondering "what is U16 error in Google Pay?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

What is U16 error in Google Pay?

Google Pay has crossed the milestone of 100 million installations on Google Play Store and it continues to be one of the leading payment apps in India. As per the recent reports by Gadgets360, Google Pay is the second most used payment app after PhonePe in the country. However, the U16 error is taking away its charm. But, what is the U16 error in Google Pay? The U16 error does not occur due to bad network or app glitches rather it occurs due to the recent limit on the number of transactions per day. This means that the app restricts users from exceeding the daily transaction limit through this error.

So, as soon as a user exceeds the daily transaction limit on the Google Pay App, every transaction after the cap displays the U16 error. Another reason for your payment error could be that you have exceeded the number of PIN attempts which halts all the transactions for 24 hours.

How to fix the U16 error in Google Pay?

So, there is a workaround if you wish to use UPI as a means to make payments. The U16 error on the Google Pay app only occurs on a single account which has exceeded the transaction limit. However, you can use another bank account or Google Pay ID to continue your G-Pay transactions. If you have a single bank account then you can try other payment applications apart from G-Pay as well.

