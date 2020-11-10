How To Get Varanasi Ticket In Google Pay? Know All About This Promotional Activity

Google Pay’s new promotional event has certainly been making a lot of commotion amongst the users. With this new Google Pay promotional activity, the makers are giving their users Go India rare tickets for making specific transitions form their application. These tickets include some places like Varanasi, Nainital, Goa, Gangtok, and many more. They have added an interesting Go India game on their application. The users will need to play these game in order to be eligible for the rewards offered by the application. Read more to know about Google Pay promotional activity.

Also Read | How To Get Goa Ticket In Google Pay App? Learn Everything Here!

Also Read | How To Get Bastar Ticket In Google Pay? All Methods Explained

How to get Varanasi Ticket in Google Pay?

Introducing the #GoIndiaGame on Google Pay. Make payments, visit cities, share photos with your friends and earn rewards!https://t.co/DOVSV9ggVc pic.twitter.com/C9cPIcg6Hj — Google Pay India (@GooglePayIndia) October 24, 2020

The users want to know the answer to a lot of questions related to Google Pay promotional activity. They have been asking questions like how to get Varanasi ticket in Google Pay and how to win the Varanasi ticket in Google Pay. So to help them out, we have decided to answer these questions right here.

Yes, here is a complete guide that will answer your questions like how to get Varanasi ticket in Google Pay and how to win the Varanasi ticket in Google Pay. So let’s take a deep dive into Google Pay’s promotional activity and learn about the Go India Varanasi ticket.

This offer is going to be valid only till November 25, 2020. Users can play this game and get rewards like scratch cards worth ₹101 - Rs 501 scratch will be given immediately on completing all the cities. All the players need to do is visit a city on Google Pay. Collect the city tickets and KMs in order to visit the maximum amount of cities in the game. Getting a Varanasi ticket is not so easy as these city tickets are distributed randomly. So to find the Go India Varanasi Ticket, players will need to keep playing the game. Some specific instructions are already given by google Pay on their application about how to get more city tickets and KMs. Visit their application or official website to know more about these city tickets on Google Pay.

Make bill payments, do recharges and pay your friends on Google Pay to collect #GoIndiaGame tickets. Start trip? pic.twitter.com/gStL50fqDW — Google Pay India (@GooglePayIndia) October 27, 2020

Pay a friend and you get a 🎁 !

Earn a #GoIndiaGame city 🎟️ every time you make an individual transaction on Google Pay. — Google Pay India (@GooglePayIndia) November 9, 2020

More ways to get City tickets in Google Pay

Make QR payments with Google Pay

Share the India map in Google Pay with your friends.

Make DTH, Electricity bills from Google Pay.

Buy gold or pay on the MakeMyTrip Spot.

Pay for Google Play Via Recharge Code or UPI

Also Read | How To Get Kochi Ticket In Google Pay? Learn Everything Here!

Also Read | How To Get Nainital Ticket In Google Pay App? Step-by-step Guide Here