Google Pay Limit: How Much Money Can You Transfer At A Time?

Google Pay is a digital wallet platform and online payment system from Google which helps power in-app and tap-to-pay purchases on mobile phones. This enables people to make payments, and send or request money from one's family and friends, straight from their bank account using their iPhone or Android devices. The app also allows one to recharge prepaid phones and pay the utility bills.

Also Read | How To Delete Zoom Account And Ways To Enhance Its Security If You Have One

Google Pay limit

Google Pay supports generic Unified Payments Interface (UPI) API calls to make transactions in India. So, you will hit a daily Google Pay transfer limit when you try to make a transaction over ₹1,00,000 in a day across all the UPI applications. It also restricts you from sending money more than 10 times in one day across all UPI apps. However, since there is a limit of ₹1 lakh in a day, a single transaction cannot be more than ₹1 lakh and you will need to wait until the next day to send more money.

Also Read | How To Reactivate Instagram Account After You Have Disabled It?

How to set up Google Pay on your device?

Google Pay allows users to send or receive money without charging any service fees. To set up Google Pay on your device, you need to have a Google account, an active Indian phone number and an active Indian bank account.

Set up Google Pay app on Android and iOS

Step 1: Download Google Pay on devices running on Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher. For iOS users, you need devices running on iOS 10.0 or higher.

Step 2: Enter your phone number that is linked to your bank account.

Step 3: Sign in using your Google account.

Step 4: Follow the instructions and link your bank account.

Also Read | How To Search By Image On Google Using Desktop And Mobile Phones

How to Google Pay to anywhere in India?

You can send money to anyone in your phone contacts using these simple steps:

Step 1: Launch Google Pay on your device.

Step 2: Swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Under 'Payments', select a contact whom you wish to send the money. You can search for a contact by tapping 'New' and searching for them using their name, phone number, account number or UPI ID.

Step 4: Once you have selected a contact, click on the 'Pay' button.

Step 5: Enter the amount that you want to transfer and select the form of payment.

Step 6: Click on 'Proceed to pay' and enter the UPI PIN that you have set.

Also Read | Download Disney Plus Hotstar App: Check How To Download And Subscribe To The Service

Image credits: Unsplash | Matthew Kwong